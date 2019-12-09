'Praying for her long life': PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her 73rd birthday

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi/File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Gandhi turned 73 on Monday. Modi and Gandhi are political rivals and have hit out at each other on various occasions.

"Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, sources said Sonia Gandhi would not celebrate her birthday in the wake of rape cases across the country and concerns over women security. She has decided not to celebrate her birthday as she is saddened by rape incidents and assaults on women in various parts if the country, sources said. Gandhi's decision to not celebrate her birthday comes after the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people. Assaults on women have also been reported from other parts of the country, sparking outrage among the people over the incidents.

