Public Holiday: Banks, govt offices, schools, colleges to remain shut on Wednesday for this reason

Schools and colleges will remain shut on Wednesday.

Public Holiday: As the year 2024 is coming to an end, here is one public holiday when all banks, govt offices, schools, colleges will remain shut on Wednesday. Various state governments have announced public holiday for their respective states on December 25 because of Christmas. In this situation, if you are planning to contact the bank or any government office on this Wednesday, then ypu need to do it in advance.

Apart from banks and government offices, several schools across the country have declared Christmas a holiday, as this day is celebrated every year on the same day, 25 December.

Christmas is the last Wednesday of the year and by this time winter vacation would have started in most schools. In Chhattisgarh, Telangana ands other states, a holiday on 25 December has been declared along with winter vacation.

Moreover, all schools in North India will be closed due to winter vacation. Because of the rising level of pollution in November, schools in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas were closed for a week.

Notably, winter vacation will start in many states including UP, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. All the educational institutions which are open during winter vacation will also get a holiday on December 25. The parents and their students must note that there will be four Saturdays and five Sundays in December 2024.