'Protest vs Protest': BJP MPs stage dharna against opposition's continuous Parliament disruption

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs staged a protest in Parliament on Friday against the 'unruly' behaviour of the Opposition parties. On the other hand, Opposition MPs protested against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Both the houses of Parliament have been continuously witnessing disruptions since the winter session began on Monday.

The suspension of a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government angered the Opposition. The decision was taken for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Here's a complete list of the suspended members

Phulo Devi Netam - Congress Chhaya Verma - Congress Ripun Bora - Congress Rajamani Patel - Congress Syed Nasir Hussain - Congress Akhilesh Prasad Singh - Congress Dola Sen - Trinamool Congress Shanta Chhetri - Trinamool Congress Priyanka Chaturvedi - Shiv Sena Anil Desai - Shiv Sena Elamaram Kareem - CPM Binoy Viswam - CPI

The suspension set the stage for acrimonious exchanges between the government and the opposition.

The winter session is likely to conclude on December 23.

