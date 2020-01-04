BJP's show of strength attracts 1 lakh people at pro-CAA meet in Assam

Image Source : PTI BJP working president JP Nadda and national general secretary Ram Madhav were present at the rally. Nadda lashed out at Congress and alleged that the party's opposition to Citizenship (Amendment) Act was driven by political agenda.

In a first major party congregation since Anti-Citizenship Act protests rocked Northeastern states, BJP was able to attract nearly 1 lakh people for its rally at Guwahati supporting the CAA. The programme was held at booth level. BJP's working president JP Nadda and national general secretary Ram Madhav were present at the rally. Nadda lashed out at Congress and alleged that the party's opposition to Citizenship (Amendment) Act was driven by political agenda. He described Congress as being "totally ignorant" about CAA.

"What are you referring to? This is a bill to give citizenship, not to take it away.(...) Aap ke niyat me khot hai. You are not driven by patriotism, you are driven by politics." said Nadda during his speech.

"You don't see the nation, you only see the vote bank. For you vote comes before the nation. For us, the nation is always a priority. Why do you see everything from the perspective of vote bank?" asked Nadda.

"From this open stage, I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak just 10 lines on the CAA. And in two lines you point out the issues you are opposing in the CAA," Nadda said.

Northeastern states including Assam were marred by violence. The violent protests started as soon as Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Parliament. Incessant violence compelled the authorities to disconnect internet in several states. Curfew was imposed at many places as well.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Netflix rubbishes rumours of offering free subscriptions to CAA backers

Watch | Those who are opposing CAA don't have full knowledge: Chirag Paswan