Close shave for Priyanka Vadra as vehicles in her convoy collide with each other on NH-24

Close shave for Priyanka Vadra as vehicles of her convoy collide with each other on NH-24

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a close shave on Thursday morning as vehicles in her convoy collided with each other. The incident took place near Hapur on the National Highway 24 which connects Delhi with Lucknow. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in the accident.

Priyanka is going to Rampur to meet the family of a farmer who died during the tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital.

"We have come to know that a farmer Navneet who came from Canada and was participating in protest peacefully, was shot by police and lost his life during the tractor rally. Priyana Gandhi will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today," UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

Navneet had died after his tractor overturned during the protest near the ITO in the national capital. Priyanka will meet the family members of Navneet to extend her condolence.

