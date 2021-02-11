Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya - PICS

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday visited Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
Dressed in maroon salwar-kameez, Priyanka took the holy dip in the river water and offered prayers. She took a boat ride to reach Sangam.
Priyanka Gandhi later met Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.
The Congress general secretary had on Wednesday visited Anand Bhawan, the ancestral home of the Nehru family where she offered floral tributes at the place where late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ashes were kept before they were immersed in the Ganga river.
She had also visited the Shakumbhari temple in Saharanpur and Raipur Khanqah Dargah yesterday after participating in a 'kisan panchayat' organised by the Congress.