  4. Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya - PICS

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Prayagraj Updated on: February 11, 2021 16:31 IST
Priyanka Gandhi at Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday visited Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. 

Dressed in maroon salwar-kameez, Priyanka took the holy dip in the river water and offered prayers. She took a boat ride to reach Sangam.

Image Source : INDIA TV

Priyanka Gandhi at Sangam in Prayagraj.

Priyanka Gandhi later met Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. 

Image Source : INDIATV

Priyanka Gandhi with Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

The Congress general secretary had on Wednesday visited Anand Bhawan, the ancestral home of the Nehru family where she offered floral tributes at the place where late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ashes were kept before they were immersed in the Ganga river. 

Image Source : INDIATV

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj.

She had also visited the Shakumbhari temple in Saharanpur and Raipur Khanqah Dargah yesterday after participating in a 'kisan panchayat' organised by the Congress. 

