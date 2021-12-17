After 24 hrs, Priyanka Gandhi finally denounces Karnataka Congress leader's 'enjoy rape' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Priyanka Gandhi's tweet read: "I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday denounced Karnataka Congress leader's 'enjoy rape' remark that triggered outrage across masses. Her tweet stating that "it is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible" came around 24 hours after the Congress leader's statement in assembly.

On Thursday, Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar said in the Karnataka assembly that "when rape is inevitable lie down and enjoy".

"I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about 'Rape!' My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" Ramesh Kumar had also tweeted earlier.

