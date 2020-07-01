Image Source : FILE Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate government bungalow within one month

Center on Wednesday cancelled the government accommodation allotted to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi and directed to vacate the house within one month. Gandhi was allotted the Type IV bungalow located in Delhi's Lodhi Estate area, in February 1997 and she had been staying in the government bungalow for the last 23 years.

The Central government decision comes months after the assigned Z+ security with CRPF cover and SPG security cover was withdrawn. Therefore, she is no more entitled for the government accommodation.

The official order issued by the Centre read, "Persons with Z+ security cover are not entitled for government accommodation. Exceptions can be made only by CCA based on security perception assessment by MHA on their recommendation."

The government order also states that the Congress general secretary has accumulated dues of ₹ 3,46,677 as on June 30, 2020, which she will have to clear before vacating the place.

