Priyank Kharge sparks row after questioning Assam's 'talent'; CM Sarma calls him 'first-class idiot'

Guwahati:

A major political controversy has erupted between Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after Kharge reportedly questioned the “talent pool” in Assam and Gujarat while discussing the diversion of semiconductor investments away from Karnataka.

How the controversy began

Speaking at a public event, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s Minister for Rural Development and IT/BT, alleged that the Central government was pressuring semiconductor firms that wanted to invest in Bengaluru to set up units in Gujarat and Assam instead.

“Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they actually want to come to Bengaluru? What is there in Gujarat? Is there talent there? What is there in Assam? Is there talent there?” Kharge reportedly said, triggering outrage.

Himanta Biswa Sarma calls remarks 'insult to Assam youth'

Reacting sharply, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Kharge’s remarks, calling them an “insult” to the people of Assam. “Son of INC President, Priyank Kharge, has insulted Assam’s youth and Assam Congress doesn’t even dare to condemn him. He is a first-class idiot,” Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sarma further said that the Assam government was considering legal action against the Karnataka minister for allegedly stating that Assam lacks skilled and educated youth. “We might file a case against him because his statement is an insult to Assamese youth,” Sarma told reporters.

Priyank Kharge defends his statement

Hitting back, Priyank Kharge accused Sarma and the BJP of twisting his words for political gain.“My statement was clear — I said semiconductor firms were being pressured to go to Gujarat and Assam even though they preferred Karnataka for its strong engineering ecosystem,” he posted on X.

Kharge alleged that Assam ranks among the bottom five states in health, education, and economic growth, claiming that under BJP rule, the state’s youth have been left “without jobs or opportunities.”

“The only thing Mr. Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth,” Kharge added, calling the Assam CM a “third-rate crook.”

BJP Assam joins the attack

The BJP Assam Pradesh unit also hit out at Kharge, mocking him as a “Teddy Boy” on X. “Hello Teddy Boy, writing long essays on X doesn’t make you a semiconductor expert. Maybe take a look at your own district, which still tops the chart of poverty in South India,” the BJP’s post read.

Political storm intensifies

The row has quickly escalated into a full-fledged political spat between the Congress and BJP, with both sides trading barbs on social media.

While the BJP accuses Kharge of “disrespecting Assamese talent,” the Congress maintains that the BJP is diverting investments for political reasons — turning the debate on industrial policy into yet another political battleground.