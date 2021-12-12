Sunday, December 12, 2021
     
PM Modi's twitter handle 'very briefly' compromised, secured later

The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted.

New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2021 7:09 IST
PM Modi's Twitter account hacked, now restored
PM Modi's Twitter account hacked, now restored

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later after the matter was escalated to the micro-blogging site, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Sunday.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India tweeted.

Before the account was restored, a tweet was shared which read, "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”

The screenshot of the tweet was shared by several users. 

The screenshot of the tweet was shared by several users. 

The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted. PM Modi has over 73.4 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

