PM Modi, President Kovind greet people on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 5) greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. The day is also observed with the worship of Maa Saraswati, who is considered the goddess of knowledge.Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, Modi tweeted.

"May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi from his official Twitter handle.

Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country. As per Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.Apart from that, the reason for the celebration of Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country is because it was believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati.

ALSO READ: Basant Panchami 2022: Take these 10 measures to please Goddess Saraswati

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind too extended his warm greetings on the occasion today.

"I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness, prosperity and best of health in the lives of all the countrymen and Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning, illuminates everyone's life with the light of knowledge," tweeted President Kovind in Hindi.

The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh).