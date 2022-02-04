Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Basant Panchami 2022: Wishes, SMSes, HD images, WhatsApp and Facebook greetings for your loved ones

Basant Panchami 2022: Celebrated with great zeal, the festival holds great significance for the Hindu community. This festival marks the beginning of the spring season. Basant Panchami is being celebrated across India on February 5. People worship Goddess Saraswati, who is hailed as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom among the Hindu community. Mantras are chanted by students, scholars, and poets in order to impress the Goddess of Learning and Arts. Not only this but books, pens and pencils are even worshipped in various schools and colleges so that Maa Saraswati guide them to excel in their field. Devotees of Goddess Saraswati observe the fast and wear yellow coloured clothes on this day. ​It is believed that Vasant Panchmi is one of the most auspicious days to get married.

On this Basant Panchami, we are here with wishes, messages, SMSes, images and WhatsApp and Facebook greetings that you can send to your loved ones.

Basant Panchami 2022: Wishes and Messages

Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turn into happy shades too Let's make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature Happy Basant Panchami!

No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing u…Happy Basant Panchami.

May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With The Ocean Of Knowledge Which Never Ends. Happy Basant Panchami 2022.

With nature's resplendence all around, there's a song on every lip and romance is in the air. May the beautiful melodies touch your life this Basant Panchami

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami 2022!

Basant Panchami 2022: Pictures, Images, GIFs for WhatsApp and Facebook

