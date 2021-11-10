PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind greet nation on occasion of 'Chhath Puja'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Women devotees during the Kharna Puja of 'Chhath Puja' festival in Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the festival of Chhath. Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning.



The festival is observed with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Wednesday, and wish the festival would strengthen people's efforts to protect the environment.

"Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. This festival is an occasion to acknowledge our dependence on nature, especially the sun and water. I wish that along with making our cultural heritage strong, this festival should also strengthen our efforts to protect the environment," tweeted the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival starts with 'Nahay Khay' on November 8, 2021, and concludes with 'Usha Arghya' on November 11, 2021.

From worshipping the sun to making satwik food including kheer with 'gud' (jaggery), thekua and arwa chawal, and hopping from one stall to another in melas, people celebrate 'Chhath puja' in their own special ways.

