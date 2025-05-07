Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Murmu, briefs her about 'Operation Sindoor' Following the operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and gave her a brief about the military strikes.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to provide an update on the Indian armed forces' precision strikes against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These military air strikes targeted nine locations, including the headquarters and training centers of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from which terror attacks against India were planned and orchestrated. This operation, known as 'Operation Sindoor,' was conducted early Wednesday morning. The strikes were carried out two weeks after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen, lost their lives.

Amid the heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his upcoming visit to three countries—Norway, Croatia, and the Netherlands, according to sources.

(With PTI inputs)