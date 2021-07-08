Thursday, July 08, 2021
     
PM Narendra Modi to address IIT Directors today

Newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2021 9:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi address, IIT Directors, PM MOdi news updates today, latest nation
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

PM Modi to address IIT Directors at 11 am today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the directors of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) on Thursday at 11 am. Newly-appointed Union Education Minister of India Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion. 

The event will take place virtually in view of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The event comes a day after PM Modi expanded his cabinet to drop former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and 11 other ministers of different portfolios.

During the month of February, in his address at the 66th convocation ceremony of IIT Kharagpur, Prime Minister Modi had urged students to recognise their potential and move forward with confidence by following the mantras of 'self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness'.

 

