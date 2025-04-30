OPINION | Modi gives armed forces a free hand: Panic in Pakistan On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs met to take necessary actions. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met the Prime Minister on Tuesday night and discussed the situation.

New Delhi:

Decks have been cleared for the armed forces to decide on the timing, targets and mode of response to Pakistan post-Pahalgam killings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces complete operational freedom. On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs met to take necessary actions. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met the Prime Minister on Tuesday night and discussed the situation. Late after midnight, Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, quoting "credible intelligence", said Indian military action was expected anytime within the next 24 to 36 hours. I would like to point out one thing here: Nobody should be surprised by PM Modi giving full freedom to the armed forces to take military action. Modi always walks the talk. He had clearly said that Pakistan will have to pay a big price for the barbaric attack that took place. Remember Modi's words. He had said, "From the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth." It is this courage and conviction that makes Modi different from other leaders. Earlier, prime ministers used to think about the pros and cons of any military action and used to prevaricate. But Modi's track record is different. He speaks out clearly and asks the army to take the fight into the enemy's territory. The days of providing credible proof to Pakistan are over. The need for diplomatic niceties is no more required. Pakistan will be given a reply in its own language. Modi has said, the enemies of the nation will be razed to the ground. The time has come. Leaders of Pakistan understand this. Pakistan's political and military leadership knows that they have little time left.

Why is Pakistan desperate and isolated?

Pakistan is frantically seeking support from Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, Britain, Turkiye and Azerbaijan, but has managed to get assurances from only three countries: China and Turkiye. Other countries, including the USA, are hedging and unwilling to help. Pakistan's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the Senate that Pakistan would not strike first, but would respond if attacked. There are calls from senators to release Imran Khan from jail and ask him to join the all-party meeting. Nawaz Sharif's daughter Mariam Nawaz, chief minister of Punjab, said, India may attack anytime, but Pakistanis need not fear because they have nuclear bombs. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's statement that Pakistan had been nurturing terror groups for the US and UK for several decades has caught the government on the wrong foot. Pakistani senators are openly praising Modi's diplomacy. One senator, Raja Nasir Abbas, said, the entire world today stands with India, and Pakistan stands isolated. Though the ruling alliance is trying to cover up the damage caused by this remark, Pakistani senators have taken it as a fait accompli about an Indian military attack. On Tuesday, some of the senators tried desperately to seek the support of Indian Muslims in their speeches. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi promptly responded saying, Indian Muslims keep Pakistan "on the tip of their shoes". Owaisi said, Pakistan will have to pay the price for singling out Hindus for killings in Pahalgam and every Indian would support Modi for his action against Pakistan. What Owaisi said reflects the sentiment of Indian Muslims. The two-minute silence observed during Friday prayer at Srinagar Jama Masjid sends a clear message. Maulanas have said, killing people by singling them out for their religion is anti-Islamic. For the first time, Pakistanis are noticing both Hindus and Muslims raising their voice and demanding action against terrorists. This is a warning for Pakistan.

Congress should learn from Omar Abdullah and Owaisi

On Tuesday, the main Opposition party, Congress, made a blunder by posting a sketch on its official X handle showing a headless man, without arms and legs. On it was written "Zimmedari Ke Samay Gaayab!". The sketch was aimed at Modi. It was immediately retweeted by former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry and other Pakistanis. BJP denounced Congress for this sketch. By late evening, the Congress Party deleted its tweet. One thing must be crystal clear: India stands united in its battle against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had promised at the all-party meeting that the Congress party would support any action taken against Pakistan. Everybody had praised Congress for its stand. Soon afterwards, some Congress leaders like Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Maharashtra Congress leader Wadettiwar and Gandhi family son-in-law Robert Vadra made remarks that helped Pakistan. Congress was asked about this double standard. Congress then officially issued a statement saying that what Rahul Gandhi and Kharge said was the official stand of the party. But the sketch posted on the Congress party's X official handle proved otherwise. When the BJP raised questions, Congress leaders slyly remarked that the party did not mention Modi's name in the sketch. They, however, pointed out that PM Modi did not attend the all-party meeting and went to Bihar after returning from Saudi Arabia. This is nothing but doublespeak. Congress is saying something and doing something else. The Congress party must understand that Pakistan is taking undue advantage of this situation. At a time when the entire nation is shocked and angry over the killings of innocent people, what was the need for Congress to go to such an extent? It is also true that some BJP leaders overreacted and described Congress as "Pakistan agents". Such remarks should be avoided. At a time of national crisis, we should remain united. Congress leaders should learn from Omar Abdullah and Asaduddin Owaisi. They should know what to say when enemies of the nation are active.

