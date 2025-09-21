Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday, though the topic of his speech has not been officially confirmed. The address comes just ahead of the Navratri festival and coincides with recent changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure.

New Delhi:

PM Modi address to nation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday, September 21, though the topic of his speech remains unconfirmed. The address comes just ahead of Navratri and follows the government's implementation of new GST rate cuts. These cuts reduce the GST slabs from four to two, with the revised rates now set at 5% and 18%. A 40% GST rate will continue to apply to sin goods and certain luxury vehicles. Earlier today, PM Modi also took to X to wish the nation a “Shubho Mahalaya,” marking the start of the Durga Puja festivities. He extended his blessings for strength, joy, and good health during the sacred days of the festival.

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    When and where to watch PM Modi's address to nation?

    PM Modi's Address to the Nation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech will be livestreamed on his official YouTube channel at 5 PM IST. 

  • 3:31 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    GST rate cut kicks in from September 22

    PM Modi Address to Nation LIVE: From Monday (September 22), prices of a wide range of items, from kitchen staples to electronics, medicines to automobiles, will come down as reduced GST rates on around 375 goods take effect. The GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, has decided to implement these tax cuts starting September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. Essential items such as ghee, paneer, butter, snacks, ketchup, jam, dry fruits, coffee, and ice creams, along with aspirational goods like TVs, ACs, and washing machines, will become more affordable. FMCG companies have already announced price reductions in line with the GST rationalisation.

  • 3:27 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What to expect from PM Modi's address to nation?

    PM Modi address to nation LIVE: PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 5 pm comes on the eve of Navratri, coinciding with the implementation of GST rate cuts, which are expected to reduce prices on a wide range of products. The government has removed the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs, simplifying the structure from four slabs to two main slabs. Under the revised system, the standard GST rates will be 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Additionally, a 40 per cent GST slab will continue to apply to sin goods and certain high-end vehicles.

  • 3:25 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 5 pm

    PM Modi address to nation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday (September 21), officials said. 

