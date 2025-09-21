'GST Bachat Utsav' to benefit all sections: Top quotes from PM Modi's address to nation PM Modi, on the eve of Navratri, announced next-gen GST 2.0 reforms under the “GST Bachat Utsav” to boost savings, simplify taxes, and accelerate India’s growth.

New Delhi:

On the eve of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced the rollout of the next-generation GST reforms, calling it a landmark moment in India’s economic journey. Beginning tomorrow, the new system—termed “GST Bachat Utsav”—will come into effect, to boost savings, simplify taxation, and strengthen the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Here are the Top 10 Quotes from PM Modi’s speech:

Navratri and new beginning

“From tomorrow, the festival of Navratri is starting. On the first day of Navratri, the country is taking an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat with the launch of next-generation GST reforms.”

GST Bachat Utsav for all

“From tomorrow, ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ will commence. Your savings will increase, and you will be able to buy your favourite things. This festival will benefit every section of society.”

Happiness for every family

“In this festive season, everyone’s celebrations will be sweeter. Every family in the country will see increased happiness with the new GST reforms.”

India's growth story accelerates

“These reforms will accelerate India’s growth story, simplify business, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in development.”

The tax maze of the past

“For decades, people and traders were entangled in a web of taxes—octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise, VAT, service tax. Sending goods from one city to another meant crossing countless checkpoints.”

From Bengaluru to Hyderabad via Europe

“I remember a foreign newspaper reporting in 2014 that a company found it easier to send goods from Bengaluru to Europe and then to Hyderabad, instead of directly, because of complex taxes and tolls. Such was the situation then.”

One nation, one tax realised

“Through GST, the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax’ was realised. The country was freed from dozens of taxes, and a uniform system was created nationwide.”

Double bonanza for middle class

“This year, we made income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free. Along with this, GST reforms will make essential items cheaper. It’s a double bonanza for the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class.”

25 crore out of poverty

“In the last eleven years, 25 crore people have emerged from poverty, forming a new neo-middle class. Their aspirations and dreams will get further strength from these reforms.”

Reform is continuous

“Reform is a continuous process. As times change and needs evolve, next-generation reforms are essential. These GST reforms have been designed keeping in mind both the current requirements and future dreams of India.”

With the launch of GST 2.0 on the first day of Navratri, the government aims to reduce tax burdens, encourage investment, and ensure that savings translate into increased consumption—paving the way for a more prosperous and inclusive growth story.

Also read: