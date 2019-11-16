Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
  4. Prime Minister Modi should lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir: Baba Ramdev

Prime Minister Modi should lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir: Baba Ramdev

"The Ram Temple at Ayodhya should grow to become a great pilgrimage centre of the Hindus as similar to the Vatican, Mecca and Golden temple at Amritsar, he told reporters when he arrived at the temple town of Udupi to conduct a five-day yoga training camp

PTI PTI
Bengaluru Published on: November 16, 2019 20:51 IST
PM should lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir: Ramdev
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on Ram Navami, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said (Representational)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on Ram Navami, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on Saturday. The Ram Temple should mirror the great Vedic traditions, he said. "The Ram Temple at Ayodhya should grow to become a

great pilgrimage centre of the Hindus as similar to the Vatican, Mecca and Golden temple at Amritsar, he told reporters when he arrived at the temple town of Udupi to conduct a five-day yoga training camp.

"The temple should reflect the great Vedic traditions. Our expectations are that Ayodhya should become a centre of spiritual knowledge through the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Ramdev added. 

