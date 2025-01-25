Historic feat: First mother-son duo to receive Presidential Awards in same year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV First mother-son duo to receive Presidential Awards in same year

In a historic first, a mother-son duo has been conferred with prestigious Presidential Awards in the same year, marking a proud moment for the Indian Armed Forces.

Lieutenant General Sadhna S. Nair, VSM, received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in recognition of her exceptional service and leadership in the Army. Meanwhile, her son, Squadron Leader Tarun Nair, was honored with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his exemplary courage and valor in the Indian Air Force.

This rare achievement highlights their shared commitment to the nation and the values of service, sacrifice, and excellence in their respective fields. Their contributions stand as an inspiration for generations to come.

Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair’s illustrious career is marked by her dedication to advancing operational readiness and welfare initiatives, while Squadron Leader Tarun Nair’s act of gallantry reflects the bravery and skill synonymous with the Indian Air Force.

Their dual recognition not only celebrates their individual achievements but also underscores the strength and spirit of India’s armed forces family.