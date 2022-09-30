President's bodyguards perform skydiving show on regiment 250th anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Soldiers of the President's Bodyguards regiment during a skydiving exercise.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG) regiment of the Indian Army completed 250 years in 2022. To celebrate the occasion, the PBG paratroopers showcased their skydiving skills during their annual training jumps that were held on Wednesday and Thursday (September 28 and 29) at Malpura dropping zone, Agra.

"All paratroopers underwent a low altitude, static line jump," said the army officials. The PBG regiment is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army and was raised on 30th September 1773 in Varanasi. The President's bodyguards perform several operational tasks other than the ceremonial ones. The personnel from PBG are excellent horse riders as well as trained paratroopers.

The Regiment has successfully participated in almost all wars and performed exceedingly well. In 1962, the Regiment’s Armoured Cars were deployed at Chushul and in 1965, it participated in “Op Ablaze” in Ferozpur Sector.

Other than this, several detachments of the regiment had served with the Indian Peace Keeping Forces in Sri Lanka from 1988-89. Some personnel has even served with distinction with Indian contingents forming part of the United Nations Forces in Somalia, Angola, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Lebanon.

A detachment of regiment remains permanently deployed at the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.

