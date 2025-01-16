President Murmu, PM Modi hail ISRO scientists for successfully docking satellites as part of SpaDeX Mission

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ISRO ISRO scientists after the successful completion of the SpaDeX Mission.

SpaDeX Mission: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated ISRO and its scientists for boosting the country's space capabilities, saying India's space programme has achieved a historic milestone with the successful docking of the two satellites. "India is the fourth nation to have demonstrated space docking capability. This achievement paves the way for India's future endeavours in space exploration such as Chandrayaan-4, India's planned space station and Gaganyaan," she said in a post on X.

PM Modi's reaction

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving a significant milestone in space technology. Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), a crucial step towards several future missions, including the setting up of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

"Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India becomes fourth country to achieve major milestone

With the successful docking of satellites, India has become the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to accomplish the feat. "India docked its name in space history! Good Morning India ISRO’s SpaDeX mission accomplishes historic docking success. Proud to witness this moment!", ISRO said in a post on 'X'.

Objective of SpaDeX mission

The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a low-Earth circular orbit. The objectives also include a demonstration of the transfer of electric power between the docked spacecraft, which is essential for future applications such as in-space robotics, composite spacecraft control, and payload operations after undocking. ISRO had on December 30 launched PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads.

Trial attempt was made on Jan 12

Earlier on January 12, ISRO brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites. ISRO had successfully launched the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30, 2024. The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended. According to ISRO, the SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.

