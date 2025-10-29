President Murmu meets Shivangi Singh, the Rafale pilot targeted by Pakistan's propaganda during Op Sindoor During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan circulated false propaganda claiming that Singh, the first Indian woman pilot to fly the Rafale, had been captured. According to these baseless reports, she was allegedly detained after her aircraft was shot down near Sialkot.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh during her Rafale sortie at Ambala Air Force base. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan circulated false propaganda claiming that Singh, the first Indian woman pilot to fly the Rafale, had been captured. According to these baseless reports, she was allegedly detained after her aircraft was shot down near Sialkot.

IAF refutes false reports

The Indian Air Force (IAF) promptly dismissed these reports by releasing Singh’s images during her felicitation ceremony.

On October 10, the IAF released her photograph following her milestone achievement of being awarded the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge. This recognition came during the valedictory ceremony of the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC) at the Flying Instructors School, Air Force Station Tambaram, held on October 9. The event was attended by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, SASO Training Command, as the Chief Guest.

The conferral of the QFI badge marks an important moment in Singh’s career, highlighting her skill, dedication, and the growing role of women in India’s air force.

Who is Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh?

Shivangi Singh has made history as India’s first female pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet. Previously, she served with distinction in the Golden Arrows Squadron at Ambala. She played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor, when the Indian Air Force effectively responded to aerial provocations from Pakistan.

Renowned for her skill, determination, and professionalism, Shivangi continues to inspire young aspirants—particularly women—to pursue careers in combat roles within the armed forces.

President Murmu's Rafale sortie

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu experienced a flight aboard a Rafale fighter jet, taking off from Ambala Air Force Station. The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain Amit Gehani, who also serves as the Commanding Officer of the Indian Air Force's No. 17 Squadron, known as the "Golden Arrows."

Escorting the President’s jet, the Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, flew in a separate aircraft. The entire sortie lasted approximately 30 to 35 minutes.