President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet at Ambala Air Force base | Video The Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, was also present during the occasion.

Ambala:

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took to the skies in a Rafale fighter jet, flying from Ambala Air Force Station. Group Captain Amit Gehani was the pilot of the aircraft carrying the President. He is also the Commanding Officer (CO) of the Indian Air Force's No. 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows."

The Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also flew in another aircraft to escort the jet carrying the President. This sortie lasted for about 30 to 35 minutes.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday released a statement in this regard.

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana, where she will take a sortie in Rafale," it read.

Notably, Rafale jets played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

President Murmu's Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie in 2023

In 2023, President Murmu went on a flight in an Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet at Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. She spent about 30 minutes in the air, flying over the Brahmaputra River and the Tezpur valley, before returning safely to the base.

Former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil each took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet at the Lohegaon Air Force Station near Pune — Kalam on June 8, 2006, and Patil on November 25, 2009.

About Rafale jets

The Indian Rafale jets are advanced multirole fighter aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from France’s Dassault Aviation. India signed a deal in 2016 to purchase 36 Rafale jets, enhancing its air combat capabilities with cutting-edge technology, including Meteor air-to-air missiles, SCALP cruise missiles, and advanced radar systems.

The aircraft are capable of performing air superiority, ground attack and reconnaissance missions. Rafales significantly boost India’s defense posture, particularly against regional threats.

