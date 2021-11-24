President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day UP visit from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Kovind to visit UP for two days

Highlights President will address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav today

President will address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University tomorrow

The state is scheduled to hold Assembly polls early next year

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from November 24 to 25. As per an official statement from President's Secretariat, President Kovind will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on November 24.

On November 25, the President will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the state is scheduled to hold Assembly polls early next year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind greet nation on occasion of 'Chhath Puja'

Latest India News