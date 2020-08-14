President Kovind addresses nation on eve of 74th Independence Day: Highlights

Image Source : PTI President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day in New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day and paid rich tributes to the Indian bravehearts who laid down their lives in the violent face-off between the forces of the two countries in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. President Kovind also issued a veiled warning to China.

President Kovind's address to nation on eve of 74th Independence Day | Highlights

Remembring the Galwan clash martyrs, President Kovind said their bravery has shown that if anyone tries to create disturbance, an appropriate answer will be given.

The entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian has a feeling of gratitude towards each of their family members. There were 20 Indian casualties and an unknown number of Chinese troops were also killed in the violent clash.

On Ram Mandir, President Kovind expressed satisfaction that the decades-long dispute was resolved amicably through judicial process.

The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony.

ALSO READ | Rashtrapati Bhavan At Home event on Independence Day: Check who will attend as guest list trimmed due to Covid

ALSO READ | This is what Anand Mahindra watches every year before Independence Day to boost his josh

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage