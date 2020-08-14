This is what Anand Mahindra watches every year before Independence Day to boost his josh

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shares a video that he watches every year before Independence Day.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra ahead of India's 74th Independence Day has shared a video that inspires him and pumps up his josh (morale or passion) as he watches it every year before the Independence Day. Speaking about the video, he said it moves him as much as the best rendition of the National Anthem.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, "I saw this first a year or more ago. I've stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day. It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence and concentration gets me every time."

In the video shared by Anand Mahindra, who described it as something that moves him up, shows a small kid singing the national anthem.

Speaking about the kid singing the national anthem in the video, the billionaire businessman said, "In fact if his parents see this tweet, or if anyone knows the family, I wonder if we could get him to sing an updated version! He’ll be older and hence more accurate and less 'cute' but equally inspiring, I’m sure."

In fact if his parents see this tweet , or if anyone knows the family, I wonder if we could get him to sing an updated version! He’ll be older & hence more accurate & less ‘cute’ but equally inspiring, I’m sure. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/SmAm9HhMlG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2020

