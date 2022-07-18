President Election 2022: It's Murmu vs Sinha as Parliament prepares to vote for 15th President today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Election 2022: Voting in Parliament today

Highlights The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies

The voting for the presidential election will be held between 10 am and 5 pm

The NDA nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties

President Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent of votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations.

The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.

The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.

The system of the secret ballot is followed and parties cannot issue whips to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting.

The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Monsoon Session of Parliament: 32 bills indicated by various departments, 14 ready

The government on Sunday said 32 bills have been indicated by various departments for presentation in two houses of which 14 are ready, even as it asserted that it wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way.

After an all-party meeting in Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said that some of these 32 bills have already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament.

Joshi said that the government had invited around 45 parties to the all-party meeting, of which 36 attended it.

"I am thankful to them for participating in the meeting. During the meeting chaired by senior minister Rajnath Singh, they demanded some of the issues to be discussed. Some of the issues that were raised included about the words that have been declared as 'unparliamentary' and it has been clarified that the compilation of unparliamentary phrases is being done every year for a long time," he said.

On the listed business for the monsoon session that will start on July 18 and is scheduled to continue till August 12, Joshi said, "We have listed 32 bills so that they (opposition) are also prepared and therefore we are giving notice in advance. All we are saying is that 14 bills are ready and we can consider even more. More importantly, we believe in democratically discussing all the bills. We believe in democracy and we are open for discussions on all matters," he said.

Monsoon Session of Parliament: List of bills listed

According to official documents, the bills listed by the government for the upcoming Parliament session include

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill - which seeks to rationalise the government's role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of multi-state cooperative societies, to increase public faith in them and create a conducive environment for their growth and development

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill - which seeks to strengthen the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency and certain other amendments for a time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising their value

Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu

The 'Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill' - which seeks to replace the 155-year-old 'Press and Registration of Books Act' with a simplified version that decriminalises various provisions and brings digital media under its ambit

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill - which seeks to provide more teeth to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and amend a law dealing with ancient monuments. It is also aimed at rationalising prohibited areas and other amendments. The most significant aspect of the bill is that it will replace the provision which allows a 100-metre prohibited area for construction activity around centrally-protected monuments with site-specific limits to be decided by an expert committee

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 - which seeks to amend the Kalakshetra Foundation Act, 1993 to empower the Kalakshetra Foundation to award certificates; diplomas; post-graduate diplomas; degrees to graduate and post-graduate; doctoral and post-doctoral courses; and conduct research in the areas of dance, traditional theatre, drama, Carnatic and traditional music, visual arts, craft education and art education

The Family Courts (Amendment) and Indian Antarctic bills are listed to be taken up in Lok Sabha

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill is listed for consideration and passing on the same day in Rajya Sabha

The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 - which seeks to prevent and combat trafficking, especially of women and children. It also seeks to provide care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and ensuring the prosecution of offenders

The Cantonment Bill 2022 is expected to bring in measures to ensure that the civilian population living within the cantonments does not face any difficulties. The administration of the cantonments comes under the authority of the Ministry of Defence.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | President election: Akhilesh ally O P Rajbhar declares support to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu

Latest India News