President election 2022: Congress may sign up for Opposition meet called by Mamata Banerjee

President election 2022: Senior Congress leaders may attend a meeting of opposition parties, which will be conducted by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, for deliberations over a joint opposition candidate for the post of President. The West Bengal chief minister left for New Delhi on Tuesday for the meeting of non-BJP parties.

They said Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala may attend the meeting on behalf of the party.

Mamata Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, last week wrote to 22 opposition leaders and chief ministers requesting them to attend the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

With numbers on its side, the ruling NDA has half the votes of the electorate and its candidate can make it through easily with the support of some independent parties like the BJD, AIADMK and YSR-CP.

The leader added that CPI(M) will depute MPs to attend the Opposition meeting called by Mamata Banerjee for deliberations on the presidential poll nominee.

