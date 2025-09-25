President Murmu to travel on Maharajas' Express, world's most luxurious train, for her Mathura visit today President Droupadi Murmu will travel on the Maharajas' Express from New Delhi to Mathura on Thursday for prayers at Shri Banke Bihari Mandir and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple. The Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements, with security and coordination between two railway zones.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday will embark on a special journey aboard the Maharajas' Express, one of the most luxurious trains in the world. As per details, the special service will run from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi to Vrindavan Road station near Mathura. Operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the Maharajas' Express is usually used by high-end tourists during the winter.

Train details and arrangements

The 18-coach train formation for the President will include 12 coaches of the Maharajas' Express, comprising a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, restaurants, lounges and power cars. Two standard AC coaches will be attached for senior railway staff, a railway official said. To ensure uninterrupted services, two locomotives will be assigned, with one on standby for any technical issues. The train is scheduled to depart from Safdarjung station at 8 am and reach Vrindavan Road station by around 10 am, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Temple visits in Vrindavan and Mathura

During her visit, President Murmu will first offer prayers at Shri Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan and then proceed to the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura, officials confirmed. "As the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple is situated closer to the Mathura Junction, the President will re-board the special train from there in the evening for the return journey," an official added.

Security and coordination

Sources said elaborate instructions have been given to senior railway officials, station masters, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Force personnel to ensure smooth operations along the route. Since the journey spans across two zones, Northern Railway and North Central Railway, both zones have been directed to coordinate closely, they added.

