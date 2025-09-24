Diwali gift for 11 lakh railway employees: Cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus, check payable amount Payment of productivity-linked bonus to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja or Dussehra holidays.

Mumbai:

In good news for railway employees, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to eligible railway employees. The annual payment of the PLB is traditionally made before the Durga Puja or Dussehra holidays. The bonus serves as a significant incentive, motivating railway employees to continue their efforts toward improving the overall performance and efficiency of the Indian Railways.

"The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways," the Ministry of Railways said.

Maximum Payable Amount

The Cabinet has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days, worth Rs 1865.68 crore. The approval, announced today, will benefit approximately 10.91 lakh employees.

The maximum bonus amount payable to each eligible employee is Rs 17,951. The bonus will be distributed across various categories of staff, including Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Pointsman, and other Group ‘C’ staff.

Railways Strong Performance

This bonus comes on the heels of a strong performance by the Railways in the fiscal year 2024-25. During this period, the Indian Railways achieved a record cargo loading of 1614.90 million tonnes and successfully transported nearly 7.3 billion passengers.

Railway Board Reduces Price Of Packaged Drinking Water

Meanwhile, the Railway Board has reduced the price of its packaged drinking water brand, "Rail Neer" by Re 1.

A circular issued by the board on Saturday and addressed to all zonal railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said, "Maximum retail price of packaged drinking water 'Rail Neer' shall be revised from Rs 15 to Rs 14 per bottle of one litre and Rs 10 to Rs 9 per bottle of 500 ml capacity."

