Longest Rail Tunnels in India: Rishikesh-Karnaprayag route completed, check others in the list

In a significant development for infrastructure boost in Uttarakhand, India’s longest rail tunnel, running for 14.57 km between Janasu and Devprayag, is completed. The credit for the successful completion of the competition of the project is being attributed to the tunnel boring machine (TBM) operators, who are said to have worked day and night through the difficult, unforgiving terrain of the Himalayan territory.

Baljinder Singh, 44, who is a veteran TBM operator, has termed the project work as a “roller coaster ride in the real sense,” adding, “We normally operate the TBM at 50,000 to 60,000 kilonewtons of force, but during that time... I had to apply the machine's full power—130,000 kilonewtons—to clear the debris.”

Singh recalls the major hurdle that came during the construction process, which was the sudden landslide, blocking the path 3.5 km inside the mountain.

Ram Avtar Singh Rana, who is Baljinder Singh’s colleague, said, “It took nearly 10 days of nonstop struggle, working round-the-clock in 12-hour shifts... It was a huge relief and a joyous moment for the entire team when we finally cleared the blockage.”

According to officials, it was the first time that TBMs were deployed for a railway project in the Himalayas.

125 km Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail Link Project

The tunnel comes as a crucial part of the 125 km Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail Link Project, being executed under the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. The tunnel is expected to go operational as early as December 2026.

Travelling through the difficult Himalayan terrains, the tunnel will pass through several districts, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, and Dehradun. The tunnel will form a significant link between the plains in the state and its hilly interiors.

The project, once operational, will majorly boost the connectivity in the state, as it will enhance the rail access to major religious and tourist destinations. It will be a game changer in connectivity, connecting destinations in Uttarakhand and further to the National Capital Region.

