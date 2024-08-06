President Droupadi Murmu conferred with highest civilian award of Fiji

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President of Fiji conferred the highest civilian award of Fiji - Companion of the Order of Fiji - upon President Droupadi Murmu

Suva: President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', on Tuesday. The President, who is on a two-day visit to Fiji, described the honour as "a reflection of the deep ties of friendship" between India and Fiji. This is the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.

"President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji. President Murmu said that this honour is a reflection of the deep ties of friendship between India and Fiji," the President's Office said in a post on X.

President Murmu addressed the Fijian Parliament

President Murmu also addressed the Fijian Parliament. "As India emerges strongly on the global stage, we stand ready to partner with Fiji, according to your priorities, to build a stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous nation. Let us come together to unlock the full potential in our partnership for the mutual benefit of people of both our beloved countries," she said while addressing the Parliament.

She said that despite the vast difference in size, India and Fiji have much in common, including vibrant democracies. She recalled that almost 10 years ago, speaking in this same Hall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined some basic values that unite India and Fiji.

Earlier, President Murmu was warmly received by President Katonivere at State House where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka called on President Murmu and the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions and agreed to build upon the historic ties and strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

She also addressed the Indian community here and thanked the government of Fiji for conferring her with the highest civilian award.

Amit Shah congratulates President Murmu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated President Murmu on being conferred with Fiji's highest civilian honour, saying it not only enhanced India's prestige on the world stage but also strengthened diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"My heartfelt congratulations to Rashtrapati Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji on being conferred with the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the highest civilian honour of the nation. The honour not only enhances Bharat's prestige on the world stage but also strengthens the cultural, historical and diplomatic ties between both nations, reaffirming our partnership for the greater good of humanity," Shah wrote on X.

PM Modi was conferred with highest civilian honour by Fiji

Last year in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest honour of Fiji. PM Modi was conferred with the "Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership.

Prime Minister Modi had dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the generations of the Fiji-Indian community, who have played a key role in the special and enduring bond between the two countries.

Also Read: Bangladesh Air Force aircraft takes off from Hindon airbase, Sheikh Hasina not on board: Sources

Also Read: Bangladesh turmoil: Situation not so dire for evacuation of Indians, Jaishankar briefs MPs