Schedule for 'precaution' dose of Covid-19 to be released tomorrow

A schedule for the precautionary dose of Covid-19 will be released tomorrow, and the online appoinment will also begin in the evening. There is no need for new registration on the CoWin app for those who have taken both doses of the COVID19 vaccines. They can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID19 Vaccination Center.

Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on 10th January.

On December 25, the PM addressed the country and announced a 'precaution' dose for fully vaccinated frontline workers and those above 60 with co-morbidities.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had said that there is no need for fully vaccinated persons aged above 60, to provide a prescription or medical certificate to prove co-morbidity for vaccination.

Along with the beginning of the vaccination campaign for the precaution dose on January 10, a meeting will also take place by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on the same day in light of the Covid situation in the national capital.

Today, Delhi crossed the 1700-mark in terms of fresh Covid cases.

