19 Tablighi Jamaat attendees arrested from Prayagraj; 12 others charged for housing Jamaatees

As many as 19 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat were arrested from Prayagraj from Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made late on Monday, which also included 16 foreign nationals - 7 from Indonesia and 9 from Thailand. Professor of Allahabad Central University, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin has also been arrested from the city. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shahid, professor deployed at the science department at the varsity has been charged with housing Jamaatees. At least 12 others charged for secretly housing the Jamaatees have been arrested in the city.

According to the details, a total of 30 people have been arrested from 3 police station areas - Kareli, Shahganj and Shivkuti. The arrested Jamaatees were staying illegally in two mosques of the city.

One of the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat, an Indonesia national was earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus. He was being treated at the COVID hospital in Parayagraj and was discharged just two days before.

