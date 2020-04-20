Image Source : PTI Kanpur police to reward Rs 10,000 to those informing about Jamaatis

Kanpur Police announced on Monday that those who informed about the Jamaatis will be rewarded Rs. 10,000. IG (Kanpur Police) Mohit Agarawal urged the people to report the Jamaatis as the number of cases of coronavirus is rising.

Agarwal said: "Those people who will inform about the hidden Jamaatis will get a reward of Rs. 10,000. The number of cases in Kanpur are rising this means that the Jamaatis are hidden and they are not coming out."

Tablighi Jamaat members have emerged as the prime suspects among potential coronavirus carriers, not just in Pakistan but in India, Malaysia and Brunei.

Thousands of Indians and hundreds of foreigners had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference on March 9 and 10. Many also fanned out across the country to recruit people after this, raising concerns about the scale of the potential spread of infection at the conference. Over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts were quarantined in the country after the Centre and states launched a massive operation to trace them in the last week of March.

According to the Ministry of Health, coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed 17,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 17,265 including 543 deaths while 2,547 patients have recovered.

