Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, alleges BJP's Pratap Sarangi on his head injury | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, alleges BJP's Pratap Sarangi.

Amid ongoing protests from both Treasury and Opposition benches, a new controversy unfolded in Parliament on Thursday. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged he suffered a head injury after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing the latter to fall on him.

BJP MP alleges injury due to Rahul Gandhi’s actions

Speaking to reporters, Sarangi claimed the incident occurred near the stairs. “Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament, who then fell on me. I was standing near the stairs, and I fell down due to the impact,” he alleged. Following the incident, Sarangi was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

Rahul Gandhi Defends Himself

Responding to allegations, Rahul Gandhi said he tried to enter Parliament but was stopped and threatened by protesting BJP MLAs. He also claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was pushed during the violence.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance, and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in..." Gandhi told reporters.

BJP protests against Congress

BJP MPs protested in the Parliament House, accusing the Congress of disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar. They held banners reading, “Ambedkar showed us the path, Congress misled”, chanting slogans like “Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ka apmaan nahi chalega”.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised the Gandhi family for favoring Ambedkar. "Congress party is the biggest sinner for disrespecting Babasaheb. The whole family took the Bharat Ratna and didn't give it to Babasaheb...Congress party should fast for 24 hours and take a vow of silence to atone for their sins," Singh said.

I.N.D.I.A bloc’s counter-protests

Meanwhile, members of the Opposition INDIA Bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, held their own demonstration demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protests were triggered by Shah’s remarks about BR Ambedkar during a speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Key leaders of the Opposition, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav, were seen wearing blue outfits as a mark of respect to Ambedkar.

Parliamentary proceedings stalled

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments amid heated exchanges. The Congress and other Opposition parties accused the BJP of maligning Ambedkar’s legacy, while BJP leaders continued their attack on Congress, escalating the political standoff.

Also read | What Rahul Gandhi said on allegation of pushing an MP and injuring BJP's Pratap Chandra Sarangi