Prashant Kishor to join Congress? Poll strategist's meet with top brass fuels speculations

Amid speculation over Prashant Kishor joining the Congress which faced a series of poll routs, the poll strategist held a meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken, Divijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, AK Antony and K C Venugopal.

According to multiple reports, the Congress has roped in the poll strategist to plan the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Interestingly, just a few months ago, Kishor had criticised the Congress leadership. In an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Kishor had said, "The space represented by the Congress is vital but its leadership is not the “divine right of an individual” particularly when it has lost 90 per cent elections in the last 10 years."

He had even said the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics and will not go anywhere for the "next many decades" irrespective of whether it wins or loses.

