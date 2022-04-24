Prashant Kishor's I-PAC roped in for TRS ahead of his Congress induction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES Prashant Kishor and KCR have been in discussions for two days, as the former had a night halt at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister after day-long discussions. Next year's Assembly elections and strategy were on the top agenda of their discussions.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS party has roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). The crucial update comes amid Kishor's induction into Congress.

TRS working president and CM KCR's son KT Rama Rao on Sunday, however, clarified that the TRS is just working with the I-PAC and not with Prashant Kishor.

"Prashant Kishor has introduced I-PAC to the TRS party and I-PAC is working for us officially. We are not working with Prashant Kishor but we are working with I-PAC," said KTR.

KCR's discussions with PK assume significance given the latter's recent series of meetings with Congress leader and his reported plans to join the grand old party.

Kishor is understood to have shared with KCR the result of the survey done by his team in 89 Assembly constituencies in Telangana. He had already given a report to the TRS president on the survey done in 30 constituencies.

The discussions come ahead of the 21st foundation day celebrations of TRS scheduled in Hyderabad on April 27. Party sources indicated that the inputs given by PK may come up for discussion at the day-long plenary.

Based on the outcome of the survey by the PK team, the TRS chief may guide the party leaders to strengthen the organization ahead of the 2023 polls.

Last month, KCR revealed that he is working with PK. Describing PK as his best friend for the last 7-8 years, KCR had claimed that he never takes money for his work. "Prashant Kishor never takes money for work. Take it from me. He is not a paid worker. You people don't know who Prashant Kishor is and what his commitment is for the nation," he said.

KCR said since Prashant Kishor worked in 12 states and can help in impacting national politics, he invited him to work with him.

The TRS chief said that Prashant Kishor with apps, surveys, and his i-PAC team knows people's pulse.

