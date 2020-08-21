Image Source : PTI Pranab Mukherjee being treated for lung infection, continues to be on ventilatory support: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said today.

Releasing a health bulletin, the hospital said Mukherjee's condition remained same. "He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable."

Pranab Mukherjee was operated for removal of a clot in his brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

