Image Source : PTI Pranab Mukherjee's health condition unchanged, continues to be on ventilator

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition hasn't changed as he continues to be on ventilatory support. In a statement, Army R&R hospital said he is under intensive care and his vital parameters are presently stable.

"The condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital statement read.

The former President was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here on August 10 and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

