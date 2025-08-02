Prajwal Revanna, ex-JDS MP, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of house help Revanna has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 10 lakh for the offence by a special court in Bengaluru. He was convicted in the rape case on Friday.

New Delhi:

Expelled JDS MP Prajwal Revanna was on Saturday sentenced to life in prison by a Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru, Karnataka, in connection with the rape of a 47-year-old domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Hassan district of the state.

He has also been charged with circulating videos of the crime.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Revanna for the offence under Section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (rape). Out of the total fine amount of Rs 10 lakh, the court has ordered that Rs 7 lakh be given to the victim.

Prajwal was convicted on Friday, wept in court

On Friday, Prajwal Revanna was convicted of raping a 47-year-old domestic worker. He was found guilty on multiple charges, including rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Information Technology Act.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat nearly 14 months after Revanna's arrest and within eight weeks of the trial's commencement. Revanna was present in court when the judgement was announced and appeared visibly emotional as he was taken back into custody.

Earlier in the day, he broke down in the courtroom, wept uncontrollably, and pleaded for a lighter sentence.