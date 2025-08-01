Prajwal Revanna, former JDS MP, convicted in rape case by Bengaluru Special Court The case pertains to the first sexual assault complaint filed against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station in Hassan district.

Bengaluru:

A Special Court in Bengaluru has convicted former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case. The case pertains to the first sexual assault complaint filed against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station in Hassan district. The Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru had completed the trial in the case on July 18 and had reserved its verdict. As per the information, the quantum of punishment is scheduled to be pronounced on Saturday, August 2.

Revanna is the prime accused in four criminal cases filed in 2024. The cases were registered after more than 2,000 explicit video clips -- allegedly showing the sexual abuse of several women -- surfaced on social media, which triggered nationwide outrage. The first complaint against Revanna was filed in April 2024 by a woman who worked as domestic help at his family's farmhouse. In her complaint, she has accused Revanna of repeatedly raping her since 2021 and blackmailing her by threatening to release videos of the abuse if she ever spoke out.

Revanna's legal battle and bail plea

Revanna had recently approached the Karnataka High Court seeking bail on the grounds of changed circumstances due to the trial's prolonged timeline. However, on July 9, Justice S R Krishna Kumar advised him to move the trial court instead, while granting him the liberty to re-approach the High Court depending on the outcome. Following this direction, Revanna once again approached the special court, which had declined his request for bail.

Escape to Germany and arrest

It should be noted here that Revanna had fled to Germany amid public outcry following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. He was later arrested upon his return to India on May 31, 2024. He has been in judicial custody since then. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case submitted a detailed chargesheet in August 2024, which included four volumes of evidence and forensically verified video material.

ALSO READ: Court rejects second bail plea of Prajwal Revanna in rape case