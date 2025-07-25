Court rejects second bail plea of Prajwal Revanna in rape case Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat rejected the plea, which cited delays in the trial process as grounds for relief. This marks Revanna’s second unsuccessful attempt to secure bail from the lower court.

Bengaluru:

Prajwal Revanna’s second bail petition was dismissed on Friday by the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru. The suspended JD(S) leader had filed the petition in connection with one of the rape cases pending against him.

Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat rejected the plea, which cited delays in the trial process as grounds for relief. This marks Revanna’s second unsuccessful attempt to secure bail from the lower court.

Prime accused in abuse case

Earlier, Revanna had approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking bail on the basis of what he claimed were changed circumstances due to the extended timeline of the trial. On July 9, Justice S R Krishna Kumar declined to entertain the plea at that stage and directed him to approach the trial court instead, while allowing him the liberty to return to the High Court depending on the outcome.

Following this directive, Revanna once again moved the special court, which has now denied his request.

Revanna stands as the prime accused in four criminal cases filed last year, after the circulation of over 2,000 obscene video clips on social media, allegedly showing the sexual abuse of multiple women.

Revanna has been charged with multiple sections of law

The first FIR was registered in April 2024, based on a complaint from a woman who worked as a domestic worker at Revanna’s family farmhouse. She accused him of repeatedly raping her since 2021, and of threatening to release videos of the abuse if she spoke out.

In that case, the court has already framed charges against Revanna under multiple sections of law, including rape, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, and unlawful circulation of intimate content.

Hearings in the matter concluded on July 18, and the court has reserved its verdict, which is expected to be delivered on July 30.