'Was misquoted': Pragya Thakur on Godse remark

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday tweeted over her reported remark in Parliament yesterday, referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt' and said that she was misquoted and that she was referring to freedom fighter Udham Singh. She said that she could not bear the insult of Uddham Singh. Thakur was removed from the consultative committee of the defence ministry on Thursday, a day after she described Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot in parliament.

कभी-2 झूठ का बबण्डर इतना गहरा होता है कि दिन मे भी रात लगने लगती है किन्तु सूर्य अपना प्रकाश नहीं खोता पलभर के बबण्डर मे लोग भ्रमित न हों सूर्य का प्रकाश स्थाई है। सत्य यही है कि कल मैने ऊधम सिंह जी का अपमान नहीं सहा बस। — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 28, 2019

Reacting to Sadhvi Pragya's statement, BJP working president JP Nadda said the party never supports such statements. Pragya Thakur cannot attend meetings of the BJP parliamentary party during the session, JP Nadda said.

The Left parties had attacked the BJP over party MP Pragya Thakur's comments while reacting to DMK leader A Raja's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah endorse her comments.