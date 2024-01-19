President Murmu to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children this year on January 22. The awards will be conferred at a ceremonial function to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puranikar (PMRBP) is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements. The awards are given to childern between the age group 5-18 years for the excellence in seven categories namely bravery, art & culture, environment, innovation, science & technology, social service and sports that deserve national recognition. Each awardee of PMRBP are given a medal, certificate and a citation booklet.

The list of selected children comprises one child each in the categories of bravey, science & technology, and innovation, four children in the category of social service, five in Sports and seven in Art and Culture. The list includes 9 boys and 10 girls, who belong to 18 Stars and UTs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rastriya Bal Puraskar awardees on January 23rd, 2024. Meanwhile, the will also participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2024.

