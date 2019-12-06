Friday, December 06, 2019
     
  Porn sites negative influence on youth, must be banned in India: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called for the banning of pornography sites in India, saying that these have a negative influence on the youth in India.

New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2019 21:01 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called for the banning of pornography sites in India, saying that these have a negative influence on the youth. He said porn sites also upload content showing crimes against women. Nitish Kumar's statement comes amid rising cases of crimes against women and nationwide outrage over the recent gruesome rape and murder of a 27-year-old female veterinarian in Hyderabad.

"There are porn sites where crime committed against women are uploaded. We will write to the Central government that porn sites are affecting youth negatively, so these sites should be banned throughout the country," he said today. 

