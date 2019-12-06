Porn sites negative influence on youth, must be banned in India: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar/File

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called for the banning of pornography sites in India, saying that these have a negative influence on the youth. He said porn sites also upload content showing crimes against women. Nitish Kumar's statement comes amid rising cases of crimes against women and nationwide outrage over the recent gruesome rape and murder of a 27-year-old female veterinarian in Hyderabad.

"There are porn sites where crime committed against women are uploaded. We will write to the Central government that porn sites are affecting youth negatively, so these sites should be banned throughout the country," he said today.

#WATCH Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: There are porn sites where crime committed against women are uploaded. We will write to Central Government that porn sites are affecting youth negatively, so, these sites should be banned throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/mGEaJSMIVe — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

ALSO READ | With 86 cases in 2019, Unnao emerges as Uttar Pradesh's 'rape capital'

ALSO READ | 377 child pornography websites taken down, 50 FIRs filed