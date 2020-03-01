Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
  4. Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of rape

Adhering to a policy of "zero tolerance" for clergy who sexually exploit minors, Pope Francis has expelled a Kerala priest convicted of rape from all priestly duties and rights, according to church officials.

PTI PTI
Kochi Published on: March 01, 2020 18:04 IST
Syro-Malabar Church priest Robin Vadakkumchery is currently serving a jail term for impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Mananthavady diocese."Vadakkumchery has been dispensed from the exercise of priestly duties and rights.

That means he has been reduced to the state of a layman", a Church official told PTI. He was suspended from priestly duties soon after the news about his crime was reported in early 2017.

A POCSO court in Thalassery last year had sentenced Vadakkumchery to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs three lakh on him. 

