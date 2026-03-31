Poonjar Assembly Election: Will Sebastian Kulathunkal from KCM retain glory again?

Thiruvananthapuram:

The 2026 Poonjar Assembly election is shaping up to be a fiercely contested race, with Sebastian Kulathunkal from KCM vying for a win. He faces strong competition from Sebastian MJ from Congress and PC George from the BJP, setting the stage for a close and dynamic political battle in the constituency.

Key candidates

The Poonjar Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the BJP, Congress, CPM, LDF and UDF being the major contending parties.

The Poonjar Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the major contenders. The key candidates for the Poonjar seat are Sebastian Kulathunkal from KCM, Sebastian MJ from Congress and PC George from BJP among others.

Poonjar Assembly constituency

The Poonjar Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 101 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Poonjar is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala that comes under Kottayam district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Kerala Congress (M). Adv. Sebastian Kulathunkal, from Kerala Congress (M) defeated P.c.george Plathottam of the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), by a margin of 16817 votes.

Poonjar Assembly constituency is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Anto Antony won the Pathanamthitta parliamentary seat by defeating Dr. TM Thomas Isaac of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 66119 votes.

Poonjar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 188924 voters in the Poonjar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94139 were male in Poonjar and 94785 were female voters. There was no voters who belonged to the third gender. 3422 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Poonjar in 2021 was 167 (162 men and 5 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Poonjar constituency was 183313. Out of this, 90978 were male and 92335 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 663 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Poonjar in 2016 was 233 (158 men and 75 women).

Poonjar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The voting in Kerala (Keralam) will take place in a single phase for all 140 Assembly seats. The voting in Kerala's (Keralam) Poonjar will take place on April 9, 2026.

Poonjar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The result for Kerala (Keralam) will be declared on May 4 (Monday), along with the other 139 constituencies in Kerala (Keralam).

Poonjar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Sebastian Kulanthungal: KCM

PC George: BJP

Sebastian MJ: Congress

Poonjar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: PC George Plathottam (IND)

2011: PC George, Plathottam (KECM)

2006: PC George (plathottam) (KCS)

2001: PC George Plathottom (KEC)

1996: PC George (KEC)

1991: Joy Abraham (KCM)

1987: NM Joseph (JNP)

1982: PC George (KCJ)

1980: PC George (KCJ)

1977: VJ Joseph (KEC)

1970: KM George (KEC)

Poonjar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Poonjar Assembly constituency was 139894 (73.92%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 145753 (79:39%).