Politics on corpses Congress' style: Harsh Vardhan chides Rahul Gandhi

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on Covid numbers in the country. Vardhan said that doing politics over corpses was Congress’ style. He said that Congress leaders trust foreign reports more than the government's.

"Politics on corpses, INCIndia Style! Although vultures are disappearing from trees, it seems their spirit has been absorbed by vultures of the earth.@RahulGandhi ji trusts #NewYork more than #Delhi. One should learn to play politics on corpses from the vultures of the earth," he tweeted.

Rahul had on Wednesday accused the Centre of suppressing Covid death numbers, saying numbers do not lie but the government does.

"Numbers don't lie... GOI (Government of India) does," he had said on Twitter while citing a New York Times report.

The Congress party has repeatedly said that the government is under-reporting death data and accused it of colossal mismanagement in the war against Covid.

Earlier, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had said, "We have a strong suspicion that the Government of India, in conjunction with some state governments, is suppressing the true numbers of new infections and COVID-related deaths." "If our suspicions are true, this is a grave misdeed apart from being a national shame and a national tragedy."

India is the second-worst affected country by Covid in the world. It accounts for the second-highest cases after the United States. Earlier on Wednesday, the country reported 2.8 lakh cases, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795 cases. The death toll also climbed to 3,11,388 with 4,157 fatalities reported in a 24-hour period.

India's Covid tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4.

